Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 2,600 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.44% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 123,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $195.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.42. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.64 and a 1-year high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

