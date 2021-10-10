Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 266,755 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,755 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 2.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equitable by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.