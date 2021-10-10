Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 31,865 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,084 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $10,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

