Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 54,068 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $84.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

