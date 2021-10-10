Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,225 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 710,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $150,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

