Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 90,608 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of Virtu Financial worth $10,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 797,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after acquiring an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.62. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

