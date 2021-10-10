Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.44% of Newmark Group worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

