Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 30,689.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.74% of uniQure worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in uniQure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,394,000 after buying an additional 98,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,157.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,905 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

