Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.49. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91.

