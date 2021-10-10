Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,754 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.40% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

