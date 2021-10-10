Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,562,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,488 shares of company stock worth $10,454,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

