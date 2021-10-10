Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.78% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at $9,990,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $999,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter worth $2,988,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

