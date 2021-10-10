Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 115,764 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 275.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Futu worth $28,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.32. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FUTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

