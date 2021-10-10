Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of ShockWave Medical worth $26,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,495,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $13,375,159. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

SWAV stock opened at $199.61 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

