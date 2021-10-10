Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Green Dot worth $26,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 44.1% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after buying an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 118.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,377. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

