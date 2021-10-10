Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Innospec worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innospec by 3.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOSP. TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King dropped their price objective on Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $85.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

