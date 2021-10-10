Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SHEN stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
