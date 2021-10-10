Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $27,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEN. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

