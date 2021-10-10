Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.34% of EnPro Industries worth $26,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NPO opened at $88.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $99.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

