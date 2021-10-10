Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 27,523 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,128 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

