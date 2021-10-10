Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 84,707 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $27,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 78,556 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $44.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

