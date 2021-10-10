Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Myriad Genetics worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,663.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S. Louise Phanstiel sold 47,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,677,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,507 shares of company stock worth $11,864,920. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.