Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Hub Group worth $26,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.