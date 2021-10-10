Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,236,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Xperi worth $27,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,733.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 173,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xperi by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

