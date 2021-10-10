Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Hilltop worth $29,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 130,298 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HTH opened at $33.64 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on HTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

