Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of The Simply Good Foods worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.01. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

