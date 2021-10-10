Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 162,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.02% of Archrock worth $27,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Archrock by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 97,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE AROC opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

