Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 58,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Westlake Chemical worth $28,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

WLK stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

