Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 293,725 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.43% of Invitae worth $28,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 1.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invitae by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 38.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $539,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

