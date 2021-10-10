Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,446 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of AppFolio worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $304,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $128.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.26. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

