Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of StoneCo worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in StoneCo by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,766,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,394,000 after buying an additional 132,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in StoneCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,741,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,626,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

STNE stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

