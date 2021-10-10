Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $26.50 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of American Assets Trust worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after buying an additional 530,213 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,717,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAT opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.