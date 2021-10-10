Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.01 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Proto Labs worth $27,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Proto Labs by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.79. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.