Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.18 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in BCE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,206,000 after buying an additional 419,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,297,000 after buying an additional 228,829 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,312,000 after buying an additional 159,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,881,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,061,000 after buying an additional 64,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.