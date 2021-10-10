Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.34 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 646,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $29,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.80 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $47.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36.

