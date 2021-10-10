Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.51 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of ESCO Technologies worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESE opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.