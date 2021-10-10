Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $29.67 Million Stock Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,728,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $29,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,534,000 after buying an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 129,579 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $20,000,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after buying an additional 167,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTR. Bank of America began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock worth $837,314. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.