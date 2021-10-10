Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 227.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,239,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556,276 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $27,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 55.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.616 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

