Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of Denali Therapeutics worth $27,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,397. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

DNLI opened at $50.91 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.69.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

