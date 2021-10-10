Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of PriceSmart worth $28,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT opened at $79.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,148,509 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.