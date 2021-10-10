Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of O-I Glass worth $28,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 30.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 420,963 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 73.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after buying an additional 665,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

