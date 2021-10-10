Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Renasant worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after purchasing an additional 299,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 63,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNST shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

