Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,629 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $28,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.