Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,346 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Athene worth $28,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Athene by 16.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 535.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $128,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,974 shares of company stock worth $1,139,032. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

