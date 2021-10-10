Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 143,945 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Realogy worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.