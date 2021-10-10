Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,138 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,400 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 15,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.98% of Yelp worth $29,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,693 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $38.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.79. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.87 and a beta of 1.87.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million. Analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

