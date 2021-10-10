Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 5,573 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of AAON worth $28,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AAON by 59.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in AAON by 30.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AAON by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AAON by 8.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AAON by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $68.99 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $81.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.93.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock valued at $275,263 in the last ninety days. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

