Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,636 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.74% of Installed Building Products worth $26,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 446.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 33,978 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.81. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

