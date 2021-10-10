Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,707 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of 8X8 worth $28,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 91.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,589,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at about $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 5,566 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $137,424.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,878. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.