Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,566 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95,566 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.20% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth about $16,211,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 312,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.