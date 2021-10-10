Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Sleep Number worth $28,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sleep Number by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

